Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) Given New C$1.15 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DML. TD Securities downgraded shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) from C$0.95 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.19. 1,880,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$807.71 million and a PE ratio of -49.58.

In other Denison Mines Corp. (DML.TO) news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 168,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$145,921.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 876,500 shares in the company, valued at C$759,049. Also, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$68,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,583.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,500 shares of company stock worth $233,991.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

