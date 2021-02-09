Denny’s (DENN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. Denny’s has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $22.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 104.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DENN shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

