DerivaDAO (DDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $291.85 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.18 or 0.00024603 BTC on major exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $291.85 million and approximately $950,796.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 68.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00050290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.71 or 0.00206138 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00062346 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00064146 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00199227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00071186 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

DerivaDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

