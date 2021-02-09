DerivaDAO Price Reaches $12.13 on Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $316.55 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for $12.13 or 0.00026531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00050554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00251992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00085325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00068748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00086068 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00064154 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

DerivaDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

