Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) (LON:DLN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,930.47

Shares of Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) (LON:DLN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,930.47 and traded as high as $3,286.00. Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) shares last traded at $3,182.00, with a volume of 170,025 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,145.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,930.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.26, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

In other Derwent London Plc (DLN.L) news, insider John David Burns sold 163,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,289 ($42.97), for a total transaction of £5,361,070 ($7,004,272.28). Also, insider Simon P. Silver sold 12,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($41.57), for a total transaction of £387,249.40 ($505,943.82).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

