Desjardins Weighs in on Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V)’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) in a report released on Sunday, February 7th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Desjardins also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) alerts:

Separately, Cormark upped their price target on Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of TTR opened at C$3.99 on Tuesday. Titanium Transportation Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.06 and a twelve month high of C$4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$146.09 million and a P/E ratio of 36.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.98.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) (CVE:TTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$52.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$41.90 million.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) Company Profile

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (TTR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.