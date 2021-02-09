Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for JOST Werke (ETR:JST)

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s previous close.

JST has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOST Werke has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €52.60 ($61.88).

Shares of ETR JST opened at €47.10 ($55.41) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.04. The company has a market cap of $701.79 million and a PE ratio of 159.66. JOST Werke has a 12-month low of €18.62 ($21.91) and a 12-month high of €45.10 ($53.06).

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

