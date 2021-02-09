Dev Protocol (DEV) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.45 Million

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Dev Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $6.32 or 0.00013809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $577,697.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 122.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

Dev Protocol Token Trading

Dev Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

