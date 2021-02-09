DeVault (DVT) Price Up 21.8% Over Last Week

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 32.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, DeVault has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. One DeVault coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $762,772.98 and approximately $3,513.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007693 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007469 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000107 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 392,084,940 coins and its circulating supply is 348,841,772 coins. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

