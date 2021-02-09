DEX Market Cap Reaches $8.22 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One DEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. DEX has a total market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $123,068.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEX has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $503.13 or 0.01071013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00051316 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.73 or 0.05389298 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00022364 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00030270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00039030 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

