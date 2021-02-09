DEXTools Trading 102.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $32.96 million and $1.09 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DEXTools has traded 102.5% higher against the US dollar. One DEXTools token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00050947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 43.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00246338 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00077171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00068632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 58.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00092998 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00062691 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,767,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,138,388 tokens. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io

Buying and Selling DEXTools

DEXTools can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

