dHedge DAO (DHT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.14 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. One dHedge DAO token can now be bought for approximately $2.74 or 0.00006030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $19.62 million and $3.14 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00055526 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $488.75 or 0.01075118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.08 or 0.05444459 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00046930 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00016867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020586 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00031043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

DHT is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars.

