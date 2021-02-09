dHedge DAO (DHT) Hits Market Capitalization of $20.81 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. One dHedge DAO token can currently be purchased for about $2.91 or 0.00006357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $20.81 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dHedge DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00059270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.80 or 0.01119057 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00055052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.98 or 0.05682660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00024652 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00017774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00031627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00042531 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

DHT is a token. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,158,665 tokens. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

dHedge DAO Token Trading

dHedge DAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dHedge DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dHedge DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.