DHT (NYSE:DHT) Issues Earnings Results

DHT (NYSE:DHT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

DHT stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. DHT has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $8.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Get DHT alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHT shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on DHT from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.