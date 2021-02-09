DIA Trading 34.9% Higher This Week (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, DIA has traded 34.9% higher against the US dollar. DIA has a market cap of $72.32 million and $55.01 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIA token can currently be purchased for about $2.56 or 0.00005538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00050513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.71 or 0.00280794 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00084934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00067662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00087807 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00062773 BTC.

About DIA

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official website is diadata.org

