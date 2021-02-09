Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $166.40

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $166.40 and last traded at $166.40, with a volume of 1212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.92.

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.26 and a 200 day moving average of $147.10. The company has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.5348 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Diageo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

