Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Diageo stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $100.52 and a 52-week high of $166.37. The stock has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.10.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 79.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

