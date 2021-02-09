Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Given a €67.50 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) received a €67.50 ($79.41) price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DLG. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.68 ($71.39).

DLG opened at €65.12 ($76.61) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €48.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.92. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 52-week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52-week high of €56.12 ($66.02).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

