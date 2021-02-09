Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) has been given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DLG. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €60.68 ($71.39).

Shares of DLG stock opened at €65.12 ($76.61) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €48.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €40.92. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 52 week low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 52 week high of €56.12 ($66.02).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

