DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.95

Shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 125480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.51.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

