Digital Asset Monetary Network (OTCMKTS:DATI) Shares Down 7.5%

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DATI) was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 12,075 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 51,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13.

About Digital Asset Monetary Network (OTCMKTS:DATI)

Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc operates as a public accelerator-incubator. The company funds disruptive and sustainable innovations, solves problems through digital platforms and other electronic applications. The company aligns with other private accelerators and incubators, to form unique partnerships.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Asset Monetary Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.