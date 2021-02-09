Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Tops $61.49 on Exchanges

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for about $61.49 or 0.00134449 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $831,963.01 and $605,254.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00050660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00252376 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00085958 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00068708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00093029 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00064285 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.