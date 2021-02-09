Digital Insurance Token Price Up 225.6% Over Last 7 Days (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 29.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $2,164.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 225.6% higher against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.04 or 0.00372416 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000564 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 743.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

