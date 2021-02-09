Digitalbox plc (DBOX.L) (LON:DBOX) Trading Down 3.2%

Digitalbox plc (DBOX.L) (LON:DBOX)’s stock price dropped 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). Approximately 14,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 128,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.20 ($0.08).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.95 million and a PE ratio of -7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Digitalbox Publishing Ltd creates digital marketing campaigns. The company also publishes Entertainment Daily, an entertainment news web portal. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Bath, United Kingdom. Digitalbox Publishing Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Digitalbox Publishing (Holdings) Limited.

