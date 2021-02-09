Digitalcoin (DGC) Trading Up 103.2% Over Last 7 Days

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $188,791.20 and $7.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 103.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,447.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.83 or 0.03905154 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.21 or 0.00413816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $526.57 or 0.01133696 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.17 or 0.00497706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.00372220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.11 or 0.00239213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00022482 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 36,945,158 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

