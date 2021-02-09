DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches One Day Volume of $219,402.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $11.49 million and $219,402.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 66.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.00 or 0.00359831 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000542 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 651.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 97.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000096 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,028,597,284 coins and its circulating supply is 4,858,513,827 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

