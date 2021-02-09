Digitex Token (DGTX) Price Reaches $0.0088

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Digitex Token has a total market cap of $8.24 million and approximately $6.96 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digitex Token has traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar. One Digitex Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00059416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $505.99 or 0.01091732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00054652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.10 or 0.05605718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00024858 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00017791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00031869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00042203 BTC.

Digitex Token Profile

DGTX is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com . Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

Digitex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

