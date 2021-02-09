Digiwage (WAGE) One Day Volume Hits $24.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 46.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Digiwage has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. Digiwage has a total market cap of $21,840.72 and $24.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.