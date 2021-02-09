Diodes (DIOD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Diodes to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Diodes stock opened at $79.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 10,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $669,649.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,677,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $78,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,592.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,946 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,325 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

