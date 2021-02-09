discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

LON:DSCV opened at GBX 724.50 ($9.47) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £648.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 694.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 631.87. discoverIE Group has a 1 year low of GBX 330.29 ($4.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 772 ($10.09).

Get discoverIE Group alerts:

About discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.