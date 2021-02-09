Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.03. Diversified Healthcare Trust reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diversified Healthcare Trust.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $4.44. 64,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

