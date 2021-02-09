DMM: Governance (DMG) Market Cap Achieves $4.44 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 63.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One DMM: Governance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0886 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 72.5% against the dollar. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00059334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.31 or 0.01072499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.06 or 0.05694174 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00025084 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00031707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00041626 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMG is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,518,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,178,659 tokens. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

DMM: Governance Token Trading

DMM: Governance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

