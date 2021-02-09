Docebo (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) Trading 12.7% Higher

Docebo Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCBOF)’s stock price traded up 12.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.47 and last traded at $56.35. 20,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,155% from the average session volume of 1,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Docebo from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on Docebo from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Docebo from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.41.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

