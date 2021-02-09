Doctors Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $441,305.00 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Doctors Coin token can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $155.37 million and $441,305.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00041668 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.