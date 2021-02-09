Doctors Coin (DRS) Market Capitalization Reaches $152.51 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Doctors Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $152.51 million and $1.67 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00044608 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000090 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 41.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

