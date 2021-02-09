Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Decreased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.11% of Dollar General worth $55,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.39. 46,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.06. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.83.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

