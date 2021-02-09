Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.58.

Dollar General stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.38. 24,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,584,370. Dollar General has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $167,721,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Dollar General by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

