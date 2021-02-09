Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust (OTCMKTS:DOMR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 29,498 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DOMR)

Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company acquires and holds various overriding royalty interests burdening proved natural gas properties located in the Pottsville coal formation of the Black Warrior Basin, Tuscaloosa County, Alabama. As of December 31, 2014, its underlying properties consisted of 34,212 gross acres of land that contained 502 wells that were producing gas.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Resources Black Warrior Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.