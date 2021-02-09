Donut (DONUT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.66 Million

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Donut token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Donut has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. Donut has a market cap of $1.66 million and $56,054.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.98 or 0.00234837 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00067421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 69.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00091010 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00061590 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

Donut can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

