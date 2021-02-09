DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Up 5.8%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $192.28 and last traded at $187.75. 2,132,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,683,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DASH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

