DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.62

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and traded as high as $17.45. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 497,723 shares traded.

The firm has a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the third quarter valued at $168,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 23.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 207,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

