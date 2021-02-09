DPRating (RATING) Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. One DPRating token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a market cap of $492,028.35 and $37,137.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DPRating has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00059482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $500.63 or 0.01077838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00054714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.74 or 0.05599264 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00025558 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00017818 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00031989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00041805 BTC.

DPRating is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

