DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the period. DraftKings comprises approximately 5.2% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,269,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,197,000 after acquiring an additional 298,308 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,603,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,327,000 after acquiring an additional 242,085 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,449,000 after acquiring an additional 368,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,083,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after acquiring an additional 440,782 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.22. The stock had a trading volume of 236,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,610,771. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. UBS Group began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.68.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.