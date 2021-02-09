Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.93

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and traded as high as $12.98. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 490,670 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CIBC increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

