Drexel Morgan & Co. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Drexel Morgan & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.1% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 427,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 56,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,154 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $68.03. 5,809,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.