Drexel Morgan & Co. Sells 2,335 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Drexel Morgan & Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.20. 6,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,621. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $253.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.66 and a 200-day moving average of $226.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

