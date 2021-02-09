Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Shares Up 5.2%

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.64. 3,985,419 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 3,527,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

The stock has a market cap of $177.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Drive Shack by 677.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Drive Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Drive Shack by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

