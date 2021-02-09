Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

Driven Brands stock opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Driven Brands has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $33.30.

In other Driven Brands news, insider Kyle L. Marshall purchased 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,895.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,379.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

