Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

DRVN stock opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

In other news, insider Kyle L. Marshall bought 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,895.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $635,271.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $893,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 251,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,379.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.