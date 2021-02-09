Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DRVN. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Shares of DRVN opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

In other news, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza acquired 30,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,379.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kyle L. Marshall acquired 2,220 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $59,895.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,271.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

